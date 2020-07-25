Doctors laud Governor Yahaya’s drive in health sector

Related News

The national leadership of Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Gombe State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA) have applauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his strides in the health sector.

They thanked him for signing into law, the hospitals management board and the contributory healthcare scheme as well as for his government’s drive in the health sector in general.

The two associations gave the commendation during a courtesy visit on Mr Yahaya at the Government House on Friday.

The National Vice President of NARD, Julian Ojebo, who led a joint delegation of NARD and NMA commended the state government for modernising the specialist hospital with requisite operational facilities.

They also lauded him for renovating and completing other dilapidated sections of the health institution, such as resident doctors’ complex and staff quarters.

They stated that devoting 10 per cent of the state’s 2020 budget to the health sector is worthy of commendation.

“We are aware that in most states of the federation so much is not given to health, but this is the first time in the history of Gombe that 10 per cent of the the budget is allocated to health.”

“For this we say kudos to your Excellency and this goes to show that you have the people at heart and their welfare and wellbeing are paramount to you.

“Driving through Gombe on our arrival, we noticed the state specialist hospital has been transformed into a world class health facility, your network 1100 is still very much on course and the Gombe Goes Green 3G planting campaign is springing up steadily.”

Mr Ojebo noted that the state government has done very well in managing the coronavirus pandemic.

He, however, noted the need for domesticating the COVID-19 inducement allowance to health workers in the state as approved by federal government.

He observed that there was now harmony between the state government and the unions.

He apologised to the state government for the ‘action’ of his members, stating that henceforth, there will be cordial relationship between the government and the medical doctors.

He said, though the national body is aware of the pending issues surrounding the welfare of state’s resident doctors, their backlog of arrears, allowances and promotion, “they still have every reason to give kudos to the government for revitalising the health system in the state”.

He expressed confidence on the governor’s ability to address the pending issues.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Gombe State chapter of NMA, Kefas Zawaya, commended the governor for fulfilling most of the key campaign promises made to the association.

Mr Zawaya, who asked his visiting colleagues to go round the state for a ‘health facility inspection tour’, urged the governor to take the transformation drive to general hospitals and staff quarters across LGAs in the state.

The doctors are in Gombe for their National Executive Council meeting tagged Gombe 2020.