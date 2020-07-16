Press Centre fracas: Bauchi NUJ bans media coverage of APC Youth Wing

Related News

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bauchi State council, has banned media coverage of all activities of the Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The council, through its Secretary, Isah Gadau, announced the ban in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Bauchi.

It said that the ban followed the disruption of a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre, allegedly by members of the Youth Wing of the party.

The union said the violent disruption of the conference resulted in some members of the union sustaining injuries and the damaging of their work tools.

While commending the policemen for their prompt action in bringing the situation under control, it called on the security agents to fish out the culprits.

Reacting to the incident, Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Adamu Jalla, said he was not aware of any such press conference, saying those who disrupted the conference were not members of the party.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of Bauchi Police Command, Ahmed Wakili, said the incident was unfortunate, adding the situation was brought under control promptly.

“It’s our responsibility to tackle all such incidents across the state; we managed to calm the situation,” he said.

He said that they had commenced investigations, assuring that culprits would be apprehended and brought to book.

(NAN)