Military airstrike hits terrorists’ camp, kills scores in Borno

Nigerian Army [PHOTO CREDIT: InnosonVehicles]
Nigerian Army [PHOTO CREDIT: InnosonVehicles]

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram camp in Borno, killing several terrorists in a massive airstrike on July 15.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, in a statement on Thursday, said the air raid took place at Ngwuri Gana along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of the state.

Mr Enenche said the air operation was in continuation of the sustained offensive against terrorist elements in the North-East.

He said the operation was carried out on the heels of intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops’ positions and villages around the area.

According to him, aerial surveillance missions also confirmed the heavy presence of a large number of terrorists in the settlement, some of whom were seen slinging their rifles.

“The Air Task Force, therefore, launched coordinated attacks on the various targets within the settlement, employing an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships.

“The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the designated locations within the settlement, scoring devastating hits which led to the destruction of several structures, including the communication centres, as well as the neutralisation of several terrorists.

READ ALSO: Nigerian troops ‘kill 20 terrorists in Borno’ — Official

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the Air Task Force for its dedication, dexterity and professionalism.

“The Defence Headquarters equally urges it to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country,” he said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application