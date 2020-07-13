Police seize 10 AK47 rifles, ammunition from suspected gunrunners in Taraba

Taraba
Taraba <br Photo Credit: Nigerian eye

The Police Command in Taraba State has seized 10 AK47 rifles and ammunition from two suspected gunrunners in Lau local Government area of the state.

David Misal, a deputy superintendent of police and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists in Jalingo, the state capital.

Mr Misal said the two suspects abandoned their motorcycle together with the weapons upon sighting the police in Lau.

He listed other weapons recovered as, 13 magazines and 425 live ammunitions.

Mr Misal said efforts were ongoing by the command to arrest the suspects.

The police spokesperson also said that operatives of the command had intercepted a truck loaded with different kinds of goods, which arrived from Anambra State.

Mr Misal said drugs of different kinds were recovered after a thorough search.

He listed the drugs to include 20 cartons of codeine, 21 cartons of codolin codeine and 20 cartons of piscof Codeine.

READ ALSO: Alleged gang leader, others arrested in Adamawa

Mr Misal mentioned others as 13 cartons of Tutolin, two cartons of coflin, one carton of liquid quinine, five cartons of sildenafil citrate tablets and other illicit drugs.

He explained that the drugs were bearing different brands to conceal the facts.

The PPRO also said one Emmanuel Ugwoke and Jude Azu were arrested and detained in connection with the crime.

While commending the officers of the command for their steadfastness, Mr Misal urged the general public to be more security conscious.

He also urged the general public to be prompt in reporting to the police all criminal elements in their neighbourhood for necessary action.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application