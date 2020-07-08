Gombe considers stiffer penalty for rape, kidnapping

Related News

The Gombe State Government is considering a law that would prescribe death penalty for kidnappers and rapists in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi, stated this when he played host to the Coalition for the Eradication of Social Vices Among Youth, a non-governmental organisation established by youth of like minds to address delinquency among the younger generation in the country.

Mr Njodi said the present administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya is passionate about recreating a society where ethics, norms and values are upheld and obeyed, and therefore it will not shy away from bringing the full weight of the law to bear on any group or individual who engages in anti-social behaviour.

He said the establishment of the Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation underscores the importance of the present administration in Gombe State places on building a just and peaceful society.

The Gombe SSG, who described as worrisome the continuous involvement of the underage in drug abuse and other social vices, called for concerted efforts from well-meaning Nigerians to curtail the ugly trend.

“The issue is not just talking on the gallery, we must take the bull by the horn especially as it relates to rape and kidnapping and on this two topical issues of public concern, Governor Inuwa Yahaya is so serious that once the State House Assembly does the needful concerning the death penalty law the Governor will assent to it,” he said.

He commended the organisation for their foresight, assuring them of the state government’s readiness to partner with it.

The Project Manager of the Coalition for the Eradication of Social Vices among Youths, Jacob Kelvin, said the mission of the organisation is to have a society free from youth engagement in social vices through constant awareness.

He said in the three years of its existence, the organisation has consistently carried out awareness campaigns and road marches on topical issues such as rape, drugs abuse, Gender-Based Violence and kidnapping.

Mr Kelvin said their decision to come to Gombe was informed by the receptive posture of the present administration in the state, which places a premium on security and ethical orientation as well as youth empowerment among other areas of interest.