Alleged gang leader, others arrested in Adamawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Adamawa State have arrested an alleged leader of the Shila criminal gang in the state, Michael Linus.

Nuradeen Abdullahi, the Commandant of the Corps in the state, paraded the suspect on Tuesday in Yola.

Mr Abdullahi said that the command through its intelligence network arrested Mr Linus, a.k.a Damudu, an alleged ring leader of the Shila criminal gang, and two others who were on the Command’s watch list.

He said before his arrest, Mr Linus was a notorious suspected criminal who terrorised citizens of the state.

“Michael Linus, 22, is on our watchlist. He specialises in Shila criminal activities, recruiting minors into criminal activities and sales of hard drugs.

“And, from records available, the suspect had inflicted injuries on many innocent people in the state.

“Other two suspects are, Ibrahim Mohammed, 33, a false contractor, who specialised in visiting government schools in villages across the state and presenting himself as a contractor.

“His target is aluminum zinc. He deceives the villagers that he will replace their schools’ old roofing sheets with new ones but ends up selling them,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He said the third suspected criminal was Mustapha Ismail, a notorious car snatcher and thief.

Mr Abdullahi said that luck ran out on the suspect when he was arrested committing the crime and the car was recovered.

He also said the Command had recently arrested five other suspects at different locations in Yola South local government area.

Mr Abdullahi said the five suspects were arrested in connection with various crimes that included cybercrime, theft, and burglary.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel other perpetrators and, on completion, they will be charged to court for prosecution,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi said the Command would not relent in its efforts to make the state free from criminals and their collaborators.

(NAN)