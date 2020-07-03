Bauchi Gov suspends Emir of Misau

Related News

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Friday suspended the First Class Emir of Misau, Ahmed Suleiman, and two other traditional rulers over a land crisis between farmers and Fulani herders in the area.

Those suspended along with the emir are the District Head of Chiroma, Yusuf Atiku, and the Village Head of Zadawa, Bappa Ahmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine lives were lost and many persons injured in Zadawa Village of Misau Local Government area on Monday as a result of the clash in the area on Monday.

The governor announced the suspension of the emir and the two other traditional rulers at Government House during the inauguration of a 13-man investigation panel tasked with the responsibility of identifying the cause of the clash.

Mr Mohammed said that the suspension was to allow the panel to effectively carry out its assignment without interference.

“Following the receipt of additional petitions that we have at our disposal from some communities, we have decided to suspend the relevant traditional institutions in the area so that they will not interfere with the work of the investigation committee.

“The traditional institutions include His Royal Highness, the Emir of Misau, the District Head of Chiroma (the Chiroma Misau), the Village Head of Zadawa or his representative.

“This officers or traditional rulers are hereby suspended and they will remain in Misau; they are not allowed to go anywhere and they are to subject themselves to the Administrative Inquiry Committee pending the time it is over,” Mr Mohammad said.

The governor stressed that the committee would investigate the cause of the happenings in Misau.

He also directed the committee to look for other communities in the area where such an incident was likely to occur due to injustice and abuse of the Land-Use Act, especially lands that were confiscated from Fulani people without due regard to the law.

“I am indeed convinced with the calibre of this committee, especially its members.

“They will investigate the root cause of this unfortunate happening and other areas I mentioned, where this is likely to happen due to injustice and inequality and abuse of Land-Use Act.

“The committee would also look into abuse of land that are reserved and those that are for the Fulani people that had been confiscated without due regard to the law,” he said.

Mr Mohammed assured the people of the state that any person or group of persons found to be directly or indirectly involved in the clash, would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

(NAN)