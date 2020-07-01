COVID-19: Gombe official links low positive cases to public awareness, preventive measures

Related News

The Chairman of Gombe State Task force on COVID-19, Idris Mohammed, a professor, has attributed the low number of positive cases in the state to the increase in public awareness and compliance to preventive measures put in place by the government.

He stated this during a press briefing on Tuesday in Gombe, the state capital.

He said even though the state still conducts massive testing, positive cases are still low, urging the public to continue to observe the preventive measures put in place, particularly the wearing of face masks and hand sanitizing.

“I think everyone of us here has noted that the use of masks in Gombe State, as in the rest of the country has declined. This is not a satisfactory situation, because it’s been proved in some countries that the use of masks considerably reduce the spread of this virus.”

“So, we can emphasise too strongly, that people must bear the inconveniences of minor difficulty in breathing through the mask and the very severe consequences of being infected with COVID-19. The choice is between loss of your little comfort and that of exposing your life to danger”, he said.

“Testing rate in the state will likely increase in days coming as we anticipate the take off of the state funded COVID-19 test laboratory situated in the state specialist hospital”.

“NCDC laboratory that will be federal government own may also take off soon and will be situated at FTH Gombe”.

Mr Idris said if things go as planned, the rate of testing will increase with both state and federal civil servants in the test row.

READ ALSO:

As of June 28, the number of people tested in the state was 5, 077, out of which 503 tested positive for coronavirus. While 305 from the number have recovered, 19 others died from COVID-19 complications.

There are now 134 positive cases in isolation in the state.

Also speaking during the media session, the Commissioner for Education, Habu Dahiru, said the state government has drawn up measures to prepare schools ahead of re-opening with fumigation, training of teachers and students on the observance of safety measures like the wearing of face masks, maintenance of social distancing and reporting any one with symptoms.

He said government is also adopting virtual learning for the category of students yet to resume school by selecting three radio stations: Amana Radio, Gombe Media Corporation and Vision FM to handle such teachings so as to reach everyone at the grassroots.