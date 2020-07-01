Borno governor’s Chief of Staff dies

Related News

Babagana Wakil, chief of staff to Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, is dead.

The cause of his death has not been made public and it is not clear if it has anything to do with COVID 19.

The Borno government in a press statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Isa Gusau, confirmed the death of Mr Wakil.

Mr Gusau said:

“Jana’iza (burial)/of late chief of staff, Dr Babagana Wakil is to hold 4 pm today at his extended family residence in Shehuri North, Maiduguri.

“May Allah, Subhanahu Wa ta’ala, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family the strength to bear our collective loss.”

“Innalillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji’in” (from God we come and unto Him shall we all return).