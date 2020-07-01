Borno governor’s Chief of Staff dies

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum

Babagana Wakil, chief of staff to Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, is dead.

The cause of his death has not been made public and it is not clear if it has anything to do with COVID 19.

The Borno government in a press statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Isa Gusau, confirmed the death of Mr Wakil.

Mr Gusau said:

“Jana’iza (burial)/of late chief of staff, Dr Babagana Wakil is to hold 4 pm today at his extended family residence in Shehuri North, Maiduguri.

READ ALSO: Borno to monitor budgets of 172 registered NGOs, CSOs – Official

“May Allah, Subhanahu Wa ta’ala, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family the strength to bear our collective loss.”

“Innalillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji’in” (from God we come and unto Him shall we all return).

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application