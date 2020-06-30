NIGCOMSAT sets up regional office in Gombe

Related News

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has said his administration will leverage on the high tech innovation and services offered by the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) to advance its e-governance strategies.

The governor stated this when he hosted the management of NIGCOMMSAT, led by its Managing Director, Abimbola Alale, at the governor’s lodge in Abuja.

The governor who underscored the importance of information technology in development, said his administration had developed an ICT blueprint and keyed into the federal government’s digitisation agenda.

NIGCOMSAT Limited, which owns and operates the Nigerian Communications Satellite systems, says it is opening its North-east regional office in Gombe.

He said plans have already reached an advanced stage for the establishment of Gombe State Information Technology Development Agency.

He said with NIGCOMMSAT’S setting up of its North-east regional office in Gombe, ”the satellite operator will have in the state government a partner in its broadband and other broadcast services”.

“For us, the order of the day is for everyone to go digital. That is why during the transition period prior to my inauguration as the state Governor, I set up a committee on Information Communications Technology under the chairmanship of Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, when he was then the DG of NITDA.

”This was to help us fashion out a digital technology plan and strategy that will engender efficiency and effectiveness in our governance and support our teeming youth to take advantage of the ICT to advance their knowledge and socio-economic activities.

“We appreciate the efforts of NIGCOMSAT in trying to change our fortunes for the better through your services. Let me assure you of our support to facilitate your setting up of the regional office in Gombe and patronage as you do your business here.”

Earlier, Mrs Alale, commended the efforts of Governor Yahaya in bringing innovation to the governance of Gombe.

She said the agency’s broadband and satellite services will further support the governor’s digitisation and e-governance drive.

She said the office will create a lot of opportunities for the people of the state in terms of manpower development, business, e-learning, Tele-medicine services and e-governance, among others.

The official said the company will partner with the state ministry of science and technology and other companies ”that may spring up on account of the presence of NIGCOMSAT in Gombe on all ICT related businesses and activities.”