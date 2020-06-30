COVID-19: Gombe discharges 350, records 19 deaths

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya [Photo: Daily Trust]
Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya [Photo: Daily Trust]

Gombe State Task Force on COVID-19 says 350 persons infected with Coronavirus have been treated and discharged, while 19 deaths were recorded.

The Chairman of the task force, Idris Mohammed, a professor, made this known at a news conference in Gombe on Tuesday, while giving an update on COVID-19 in the state.

He said that so far, there were 134 active cases who were on admission at various isolation centres across the state.

Mr Mohammed said the sub-committee on contact tracing had been going round communities to identify those who had contact with people who tested positive and convey them to isolation centres.

He said one of the challenges the task force is facing is that most of the people whose samples have been taken do not have genuine addresses, thereby making it difficult for the contact tracing sub-committee to pick them.

He called on the people to cooperate with the task force and the sub-committee to curtail the spread of the disease.

He commended relevant stakeholders “for massive campaigns on how to keep safe, thereby making the number of cases to drop.”

The chairman said an additional fund had been approved for the task force to conduct COVID-19 activities in the state.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application