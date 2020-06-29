COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, six deaths – Official

Umaru Fintiri
Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri

The Adamawa State Government says it has recorded 84 COVID-19 cases and six deaths from March till date.

The state Commissioner for Health, Abdullahi Isah, made the disclosure while briefing journalists on the COVID-19 containment efforts of the state government, on Monday in Yola.

Mr Isah said since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state in March, six people had been confirmed dead, with 84 positive cases.

“As at today, we have recorded 84 positive cases of COVID-19, out of which 44 had been discharged and 40 presently on admission.

“Yesterday alone (Sunday), we recorded 11 new positive cases and the situation is seriously alarming,” Mr Isah said.

READ ALSO: Lagos coronavirus cases may reach 120,000 by August — State Govt

According to the commissioner, Yola North, Yola South, Girei and Mubi North local government areas have the highest prevalence rate of COVID-19 cases.

He said that Yola North local government was leading, with 47 positive cases, followed by Girei 11, Mubi North, 10 and Yola South, nine.

The commissioner added that the remaining seven cases were recorded from other local government areas in the state.

Mr Isah said it was regrettable that the current 11 positive cases in the state were from the elderly people.

“The state is currently experiencing an increase in the number of diagnoses and most of the cases are now at community transmission level, which is more dangerous.

“The 11 cases diagnosed yesterday (Sunday) were mainly elderly people, which made the situation more worrisome,” Mr Isah said.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Umar Pella, noted that people were not strictly obeying the COVID-19 safety rules.

“The situation is alarming and it is sending fears across the state.

“Government is calling on people to wake up and comply with the safety measures, which include maintaining social distancing, ensuring regular hand washing and regular wearing of face masks,” Mr Pella said.

He warned that if the situation should be allowed to continue, the state government might reintroduce containment measures to control the spread of the disease.

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application