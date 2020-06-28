Hama Bachama in Adamawa, Honest Irmiya, dies at 66

Honest Irmiya [PHOTO: TVCNews]
The Hama Bachama and Paramount ruler of Bachama Kingdom in Adamawa, Honest Stephen [PHOTO: TVCNews]

The Hama Bachama and Paramount ruler of Bachama Kingdom in Adamawa, Honest Stephen, is dead.

Timawus Mathias, the Nzobyalata Hama Bachama and spokesman of Bachama Kingdom, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Numan.

Mr Mathias said Mr Stephen died in the early hours of Sunday at his palace in Numan, Adamawa.

“He died following a brief illness. Already the funeral rights are well underway according to Bachama tradition in Lamurde, the Kingdom’s headquarters

“Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen is 66 years old,” Mr Mathias said.

He said the late monarch received his staff of office on December 15, 2013, from former governor Murtala Nyako.

Mr Mathias also confirmed that the king was a retired officer of the Nigerian Army who ascended the throne in 2012.

The late Hama Bachama was the 28th ruler of the Bachama kingdom.

HE was born in Lagos on March 6, 1954, to the family of Warrant Officer Irmiya Stephen, a prince of Numupo ruling clan, and Lekoni Irmiya, a princess of Kowo clan, both under the Bachama kingdom.

(NAN)
AMA/MST

