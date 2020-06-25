Boko Haram: Resurgence of attacks puts military in difficult situation – NSA

Related News

The National Security Adviser, Muhammed Monguno, has said that renewed attacks by Boko Haram in the Nigerian northeast have put the military in a difficult situation.

Mr Monguno said this in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, during the launching and distribution of vehicles and medical equipment to the military and federal healthcare outfits by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

“The resurgence of terrorist activities in the northeast region, after several years of being decimated has put the military and other security outfits in difficult situations for many reasons,” the NSA said in his goodwill message.

Though he did not list the reasons for which the military is now facing a difficult situation, the NSA said the military needs every support it can get to succeed.

“Any assistance from any quarters of the Nigerian state such as what we are commissioning today is most welcomed.”

He noted that promotion of stability and relation between the military and the civilian populace is part of the mandate of the NEDC.

Mr Monguno said it is part of the mandate of the NEDC to “demonstrate confidence in the armed forces and the other security outfits through providing multidimensional supports in collaboration with the office of the national security adviser.”

He commended the Commission for “accelerating the pace of achieving peace in the region without waiting to implement the major mandates to which it was established; that is rehabilitation and development of northeast regions.”

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Faruq, led dignitaries, including Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who was represented by the Senate Committee Chairman on Army, Ali Ndume, and the governors of Borno and Yobe states to distribute 130 new Hilux vans and ambulances to various military formations and heads of the security outfits.

Earlier, the minister commended the NEDC for carrying out part of its mandate. She expressed hope that the new vehicles and equipment will go a long way in helping to achieve the desired peace and security in places they are deployed.

Mr Ndume had in his remarks commended the NCDC for the initiative even as he complained that the recent slash in the funding of the commission by the federal government might slow down the pace of progress in executing its mandate.

He said Borno State alone has suffered the destruction by Boko Haram to the tune of $9 million.

Governors of Borno and Yobe states, Babagana Zulum and Mai-Mala Buni, also commended the NEDC and ministry of humanitarian sffairs for coming to assist the federal government agencies working in their states.

The Managing Director, NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, said the donated vehicles were provided in line with the commission’s core responsibility of providing support to front line actors and to coordinate civil-military confidence-building and stabilisation measures.

He said since the establishment of the commission, it has been carrying out intervention activities.

At the event, 70 vehicles were given to the military, 30 to Nigeria police, 10 to the State Security Service while the rest goes to the eight federal health facilities in the sub-region.