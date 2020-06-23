Yobe Govt awards N5bn contract for two modern markets

Related News

Yobe State Government has awarded contracts for the construction of two modern markets in Potiskum and Gashua at the cost of N5 billion.

Barma Shettima, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, disclosed this at the signing of the contract agreement on Tuesday in Damaturu, the state capital.

He said after following all the due processes, two companies emerged winners of the contracts.

“The construction of Potiskum modern market is awarded to Ponglomerape Nigeria Limited at the contract sum of N2.6 billion.

“While the Gashua modern market is awarded to SabTech Towers Nigeria Limited at a contract sum of N2.4 billion,” Mr Barma said.

He said the contracts were part of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s efforts to enhance social and economic development of the state.

Mr Barma urged the contractors to abide by all the terms and conditions of the contractual agreement.

(NAN)