Katsina Govt drills 2,000 boreholes to tackle water shortage

Aminu-Masari
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State says his administration drilled 2,000 boreholes to tackle what he called recurring water shortage in the state.

Mr Masari disclosed this on Saturday when he inspected the Ajiwa Water Works meant to supply water to Katsina metropolis.

The governor said that the water project, when completed, would ensure that the perennial water shortage in the Katsina metropolis would be a thing of the past.

Mr Masari charged the contractor handling the project to complete it on schedule.

He also urged the contractor to execute the project according to specification for it to stand the test of time.

He said that his administration would always embark on projects with direct effects on the lives of the people of the state.

The governor appealed to the people of the state to give him necessary support and cooperation to enable him to provide the dividends of democracy to them.

(NAN)

