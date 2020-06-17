UN Security Council speaks on recent attacks, killings in Borno

Related News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) has on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks on civilian populations and some UN humanitarian facilities in Borno State by the members of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

Last week, ISWAP staged a series of coordinated attacks upon civilians and humanitarian workers in different parts of Borno, leading to the death of many persons.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how armed insurgents attacked villages in Gubio, Nganzai, and the main town of Monguno local government during a major humanitarian hub was badly assaulted.

Reacting to the development, the UNSC members said in a statement that the attacks which occurred “on June 9 and 10 in Felo, on June 13 in Monguno against a UN humanitarian facility and on June 13 in Nganzai” had killed 120 persons and injured many others.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Nigeria, ” a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES reads.

“The members of the Security Council wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“The members of the Security Council commended the efforts of countries in the region, including through the Multinational Joint Task Force, to effectively combat terrorism, and encouraged further progress in this regard.

The UNSC members reaffirmed that acts of terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”

The foremost UN body underscored the necessity of bringing those behind the perpetration of these unsavoury acts of terrorism to justice.

The council also “urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Nigeria and all other relevant authorities in this regard.”

The UNSC members restated that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”

They called on States to, “by all means,” resist all threats to global peace and security caused by terrorist attacks, using all extant International laws that protect the rights and privileges of citizens.

The UNSC is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations (UN), charged with ensuring international peace and security, recommending the admission of new UN members to the General Assembly, and approving any changes to the UN Charter.