ICPC seizes multi-million naira Abuja property from Bauchi governor

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has seized a property in Abuja traced to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

The ICPC in a Twitter post on Tuesday, via its verified account, accused Mr Mohammed of illegally allocating the property belonging to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to a school, Zinaria International School, while he was Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. It said Mr Mohammed and members of his family are directors and shareholders of the school.

The property is located at Plot 298 Wuye District, Cadastral Zone B3, FCT, Abuja.

According to the Commission, the seizure is pursuant to its powers contained in Section 45 (4) (a-c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The ICPC also said it “Will issue notices of seizure and shall cause them to be served on the appropriate land registry, ministry and department where the property is situated as required by law.

It added that following the notice of seizure, the Commission will apply to the court for an order of forfeiture under Section 48 of the ICPC Act, “pending when the tenure of the governor expires.

The Commission said its investigations revealed that Mr Mohammed allocated the said property to the school despite an existing right of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture over the land.

Mr Mohammed, who was FCT minister between 2010 – 2015 under former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been facing prosecution for alleged graft and fraud allegedly committed while he was the FCT minister.

The EFCC last year filed a six-count charge against him over alleged gratification and corrupt acquisition of landed property reportedly valued at N550 million on No 2599 and 2600 Cadastral Zone, AO4 Asokoro District, Abuja, from Aso Savings and Loans Plc in 2014.

Mr Mohammed is also accused of failing to make full disclosure of his property on 54, Mike Akhigbe Street, Jabi, Abuja, in the course of filing his asset declaration form at the EFCC.

Similarly, the ICPC had earlier charged him with using his office to confer corrupt advantage upon himself and relations under Section 19 of ICPC law.

But he could not be arraigned in court by the agencies before he was sworn in as Governor of Bauchi State on May 29 last year.

“In view of the provisions of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the charge which was pending before Hon. Justice Senchi of FCT High Court 13, Jabi, was withdrawn by the Commission to forestall its being struck out by the court suo moto,” the ICPC then said in respect of the case.