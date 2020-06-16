Teenager dies after giving birth to triplets

A 19-year-old girl, Lilian Benedict of Bwaranji ward, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa, died on Sunday after giving birth to triplets.

Josephine Geoffrey, Assistant Director, Nursing Services, Yola Specialists Hospital, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

Mrs Geoffrey said the teenager died as a result of Post Partum Haemorrhage.

“She died as a result of bleeding after delivery and all the three babies are in good health condition.

“Poverty and lack of early antenatal attendance also contributed to her death.

“We, therefore, advise parents whose young daughters are pregnant to, as a matter of urgency, attend early antenatal to avoid unnecessary complications during child birth, ” Geoffrey said.

The assistant director called on government, non-governmental organisations and public-spirited individuals to assist the babies by providing food and drugs, to ensure their survival.

Kolostiki Benedict, the mother of the deceased, said Lilian lost her father when she was eight years old, and pleaded with the Adamawa government to assist her to nurse the babies.

Taliba Kanakuru, 26, the deceased’s boyfriend, expressed shock over her death and said they had concluded arrangements to get married after she delivered.

(NAN)

