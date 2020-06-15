Borno govt to establish four community radio stations

Related News

The Borno State Government in collaboration with an NGO, North East Regional Initiative (NERI), is to establish four community radio stations in the state.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba-Jato, made this known on Monday in Maiduguri at the flag-off of an inter-ministerial press briefing to mark the First Anniversary of Governor Babagana Zulum in office.

Mr Abba-Jato said already, the station for Biu town had been completed and operational, while the remaining three would be sited in Monguno, Damasak and Dikwa towns.

The commissioner also said the Borno Radio and Television station (BRTV) had been provided with a new transmitter, while booster stations would be established to ensure that it covered the entire state and beyond.

“We are also going to put the television station on satellite for our citizens in diaspora,” Mr Abba-Jato said.

He said the state information unit has been equipped with facilities to make it more effective.

“We have also resuscitated the state printing press that had been dormant for many decades,” Mr Abba-Jato said.

The commissioner whose ministry covers the state Fire Service, said 62 fire engines are undergoing rehabilitation to boost the state fleet of fire-fighting engines.

“The development will make Borno to be the state with the highest number of fire-fighting engines in the country,” the commissioner said.

(NAN)