How Nigerian troops repelled Boko Haram attack on Monguno – Officials

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Nigerian Armed Forces successfully repelled an attack by the Boko Haram/Islamic States West Province (ISWAP) terrorists and eliminated 20 of them in Monguno, Borno on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Monguno Boko attack Saturday afternoon and efforts by soldiers to repel it.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, provided details of the battle in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche, a major-general, said the ground troops of Sector 3 and Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists who attempted to breach the town.

He added that four gun trucks belonging to the terrorists were destroyed during the counter-attack by the Air Task Force.

According to him, the troops also captured some of the terrorists and their equipment.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the land component and Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole for the dexterity and professionalism exhibited during this operation.

“The troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in their ground and air offensives in the theatre,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has commended troops of the Nigerian Army for their resilience and bravery against terrorists’ attack on Monguno town, Borno.

Mr Buratai said this in a statement by Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the troops of Army Super Camp in Monguno repelled an attack by the terrorists on Saturday and inflicted heavy casualties on them.

The army chief who urged the troops to remain firm and resolute expressed joy at the number of equipment captured from the terrorists during the operation.

Mr Buratai charged the Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole to consistently engage in massive offensive patrols to all identified terrorists’ locations in the operational area.

“Let me assure the troops and the people of the North-West region, especially Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara that I am ready to visit the axis soon.

“We must work together to ensure that the madness of the bandits is properly checked,” he said.

(NAN)