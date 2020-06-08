Customary Court President kidnapped

Gunmen used to illustrate the story
Gunmen used to illustrate the story

The President of the Customary Court in Taraba State, Donatus Shidda, has been kidnapped.

A family member and a neighbour said, separately, that Mr Shidda was whisked away in the early hours of Monday from his residence in Jalingo, the state capital.

“The gun-wielding gunmen suspected to be kidnappers pounced and the judge was forcefully removed around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, leaving his wife crying,” the neighbour said, asking not to be named for security reason.

“For now they are yet to contact his family but already the matter has been reported to the police.

“It’s unfortunate that people are now living in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty,” he added.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, confirmed the kidnap.

“The command has since swung into action for the manhunt of the bandits.

“Police will not relent in fishing out the criminals now plaguing our society,” Mr Misal said.

