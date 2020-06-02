New police commissioner assumes office in Gombe

The new Commissioner of Police posted to Gombe Command, Maikudi Shehu, on Tuesday assumed duty with a promise to add value to what his predecessor had done.

Addressing a news conference at the command headquarters in Gombe, Mr Shehu said that patrols to hinterlands would be strengthened to protect areas that were vulnerable to crime.

He said that visibility and community policing would also be prioritised.

“We might need to do things a bit different because crime is not static, and since we are living in a dynamic society, we will modify and re-strategise mechanisms to checkmate crimes,” Shehu said.

The CP pledged to ensure the protection of lives and properties in line with the mandate of the Police by adopting “results-yielding approaches” to fight crime in the state.

He warned the officers and men against extortion, vowing to deal with anyone caught.

“If they (policemen) extort, let us know, I will fish them out and deal decisively with them because that is not their mandate,” Mr Shehu said.

He said the command under his leadership would liaise with sister agencies to ensure a crime-free state for everyone to engage in their lawful businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Shehu, who hails from Gwandu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, took over from Bello Makwashi following the latter’s redeployment to the Airport Command.

(NAN).

