15 die in Bauchi canoe mishap

A Canoe

About 15 people were killed in an overcrowded canoe mishap at Gwaskaram village, Bauchi Local Government Area, the Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Shehu Ningi, has said.

Mr Ningi confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said the canoe was carrying passengers from Gwaskaram village area heading to the next village, Yola Doka, on a market day.

Mr Ningi said the accident happened over the weekend on the Gwaskaram river in Bauchi local government area of the state.

He said they had confirmed 15 deaths in the mishap while three persons were rescued, adding that rescue operation was still ongoing.

The SEMA permanent secretary assured that efforts were on to recover the remaining bodies.

Mr Ningi said the canoe capsized due to overload, lack of maintenance and a hole that allowed water to weigh it down.

He said the canoe had more than 21 people on board, noting that there were too many people and goods on the canoe.

The Ward Head of Gwaskwam, Abdullahi Maikano, also told NAN on phone that there were over 20 passengers on the wooden canoe that capsized.

“Five were rescued, while, out of the others, only five dead bodies had been discovered so far,” he said.

He added that they were already engaged in searching for other people missing in the river.

He enjoined the deceased families to consider the incident as an act of God.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application