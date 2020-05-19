Senate President mourns Yobe Chief Judge

Related News

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed shock over the death of the Chief Judge of Yobe, Justice Garba Nabaruma, describing him as an erudite judge.

Mr Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Tuesday, commiserated with the family of Mr Nabaruma, his friends and professional colleagues over the loss.

He also condoled with the government and people of Yobe over the sudden departure of Judge, who presided over the state judiciary for nearly a decade.

“Nabaruma was an erudite judge and leader, who worked assiduously to reform the judiciary in the state.

“Justice Nabaruma left behind an indelible mark, not only on the state judiciary but also on the legal profession in general,’’ Mr Lawan said.

The Senate President prayed to Allah to forgive the departed for his sins and grant him Aljanat firdaus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mr Nabaruwa died on Monday evening at the National Hospital, Abuja.

(NAN)