Bauchi records two more deaths from COVID-19

Related News

The Bauchi State Government said on Monday that two new death cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) had been recorded, bringing the number of deaths in the state to five.

The Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

Mr Mohammed, who did not disclose the identity of the dead, said nine patients were also discharged, bringing the total number of discharged cases in the state to 112.

“Yes! We have just discharged nine patients, this brings the total number of discharged cases in the state to one hundred and twelve (112).

“We have also recorded two new death cases, this brings the total number of deaths recorded so far in the state to five,” he said.

The PHCDA boss, who is also the Chairman, Contact Tracing Committee on COVID-19 in the state, said they wasted no time by treating any positive patient brought in for treatments, hence the mass recovery of patients in the state.

“We are not waiting like other states; we swing into action by treating any positive patient immediately they are admitted.

“We give them drugs that are on trial and they are recovering, the only thing is that people are still having denial in their minds.

“People should wake up to the reality that COVID-19 is real and should come for testing whenever they are having any of the signs as outlined by health experts,” said Mr Mohammed.

Bauchi State has so far recorded 224 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 112 discharged, five deaths and 107 active cases.

(NAN)