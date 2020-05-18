30 arrested over Adamawa communal violence – Police

Related News

The police in Adamawa State have confirmed the arrest of 30 suspects in connection with the ethnic violence last week in Tingno village in Lamurde Local Government Area that led to deaths and destruction of properties

The police spokesperson in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“30 suspects were arrested in connection with the crisis,” he said. “Dane guns and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects and after investigations they will be prosecuted.”

On the 24-hour curfew slammed on the area by the state government, Mr Nguroje said the restriction order would remain in place until further notice and advised residents of the communities to strictly adhere to it.

“All movements are prohibited during this period, while the Command asured of its commitment to protecting lives and properties.

Also, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has advised residents of the communities to remain calm, saying the government was doing everything possible to track down the perpetrators of the violence.

Speaking through his spokeperson, Solomon Kumangar, the governor described the disturbances as unacceptable.

He said the security agencies had been directed to strictly enforce the curfew, urging residents of Lamurde Local Government Area to shun rumour mongering and provide relevant information to the security agencies to ensure peace in the state.