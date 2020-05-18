Adamawa Govt imposes 24-hour curfew on Lamurde LGA

Umaru Fintiri
Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri

Adamawa State Government has imposed a 24 hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area (LGA) of the state following communal clashes in some communities in the area.

Humwashi Wonosikou, the Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri said this in a statement on Sunday in Yola.

“Sequel to breach of peace in Tingno Dutse Tito, Sabon Layi and Bagashi communities, Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed a 24 hour curfew with immediate effect.

“Government had directed residents to abide by the directive until further notice, so as to restore normalcy to the area,” Mr Wonosikou said.

He said the governor was disturbed by the violence and described it as unacceptable.

He warned that security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew, urging residents to shun rumour-mongering and provide useful information to security agencies to ensure a peaceful coexistence in the area.

”While guaranteeing the protection of lives and property of the people, Fintiri advised residents to exercise restraint and remain calm.

“This is as the government is doing everything possible to track down the perpetrators of violence and restore peace in the affected communities,” Wonosikou said.

(NAN)

