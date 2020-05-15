Bloody Clash: Adamawa governor, security chiefs visit Lamurde

Related News

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadi Fintiri, alongside security officials, on Friday, visited Tingna community in Lamurde Local Government Area where people were reportedly killed in a bloody ethnic clash on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how witnesses claimed that “at least five persons were feared killed” in the ethnic violence in the community.

The police command in Adamawa also confirmed the incident but said they have not officially recorded any death case except “one injured person.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Adamawa command, Suleiman Yahaya, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on the phone said the state commissioner of police and other security chiefs, including the brigade commander “just returned from the town after accompanying the state governor to access the situation there.”

“We just returned from Tingna together with his excellency the governor, the commissioner of police, the brigade commander, the NSCDC commandant and I can confirm to you that the situation has been brought under control,” he said

“Secondly, we have left our police operational team there to ensure the situation remains normal,” he added. “Thirdly, the commissioner of police directed men of the criminal investigation department to find out the remote cause of this problem in Tingna.”

The PPRO also confirmed that the conflict had caused the displacement of some residents.

He said about 23 women and children, that were displaced by the crisis have been moved to an IDP camp in Lafiya town where the governor directed that they should be cared for.

The PPRO denied that people died in the communal fight.

He said, “only one person sustained injury. We are yet to record any death case, neither have the police seen any corpse. But our men are there and they are to conduct an investigation from now till morning to ascertain the number of casualties or if there are any death case.”

The Tingna clash came two weeks after a similar conflict had erupted in the same community.

PREMIUM TIMES had published a report on May 2 that rampaging herders attacked and razed down two densely populated settlements – Suwa and Burukutu villages – also in Lamurde local government.