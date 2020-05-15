Adamawa discharges eight COVID-19 patients

Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri (Photo Credit: channelstv)
The Adamawa State Government has discharged eight additional COVID-19 patients from its isolation centre after testing negative to the disease.

The state Commissioner for Health, Abdullahi Isa, said this while speaking with journalists on Friday in Yola.

Mr Isa said the state was making progress in its efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

” It is true the state government has discharged eight more COVID-19 patients from the isolation centre after they all tested negative twice to the coronavirus.

” This is in line with the protocol of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

” The government had earlier discharged five, a total of 13 patients discharged and what we now have at the isolation centre are eight patients, ” Mr Isa said.

He urged residents of the state to adhere to the preventive measures that included, social distancing, constant hand washing and personal hygiene.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government discharged five patients on May 11.

The state has so far recorded 21 COVID-19 positive cases.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

