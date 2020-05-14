Borno Governor begs fasting Muslims to pray against Boko Haram, sponsors

Related News

As Muslims the world over commence a 10 days vigil in search of the holiest night of Ramadan, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has urged Muslims in the state to pray against Boko Haram and their sponsors.

During the last 10 days of Ramadan, fasting Muslims look out for ‘Lailatul Qadir (holy night of power)’ in which, it is believed God revealed the first verse of the Holy Quran to Islam’s holiest prophet, Muhammad.

The night is said to fall on the last 10 days of Ramadan. It is believed that all positive requests made on this unspecified holy night are promptly answered by God. Hence Muslims dedicate the last 10 days to intensified prayers.

Governor Zulum has, therefore, urged fasting Muslims in and outside Borno State to include the defeat of Boko Haram and the exposure of their sponsors in their prayer points.

The governor made this call against the likelihood of residents concentrating their prayers only on the new coronavirus.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Isa Gusau, Governor Zulum said people of the state and Nigerians, in general, should not forget supplication against Boko Haram, their sponsors, and those who support them in any way.

“It is expected and rightly so, that in these last 10 days of the glorious Ramadan, the majority of fellow Muslims all over the world are likely to focus their minds on seeking Allah’s intervention for an end to the Coronavirus pandemic, ” Mr Zulum said.

“Without doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most severe threats to human existence, hence, accelerating prayers against it should be TOP-MOST.

“With that in mind, however, I would like to appeal to Muslims in Nigeria, particularly those of us in Borno State and rest of the northeast, not to forget the murderous activities of Boko Haram.

“We have two viruses with equal-lethal proportions. Therefore, our late-night supplication should have twin-focus: prayers against Coronavirus and prayers against Boko Haram, their sponsors, and those who intentionally support them.

“Without ignoring prayers for other individuals, family, and societal needs and wants, we should please submit ourselves with absolute faith to continually seek the divine help of our creator, the almighty Allah, before whom no disease is without cure and no crisis is without solution.

“Prayers against Boko Haram are particularly necessary at this time, when our gallant military heroes, together with other security agencies and the complementary support of courageous volunteers in the civilian JTF, hunters, and vigilantes, are recording huge victories in the ongoing fight against the insurgents.

“The armed forces and volunteers have earned our eternal gratitude and respect, and they certainly need and deserve our sustained prayers for more victories, their well being and the well being of their families.”

The governor had also encouraged inhabitants with economic means to assist poor persons, “especially displaced orphans, widows, relations, and neighbors during and beyond the Ramadan.”