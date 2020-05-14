Cattle Rustling: Wanted Adamawa councillor reports self to police

Related News

The councillor who was declared wanted over alleged cattle rustling and other criminal activities in Adamawa has finally reported himself to the police in Numan Local Government Area of the state.

Makana Ngari, representing Vulpi Ward, was accused of involvement in illegal deals and cattle rustling in violation of his oath of office.

Suleiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adamawa Police Command, told journalists Thursday in Yola that the suspect has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

“The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the Councillor representing Vulpi Ward in Numan Local Government Area has submitted himself to police.

“The Councillor was earlier declared wanted by the Adamawa State Government, following allegations of taking part in criminal activities.

“He submitted Himself to police in Numan and had since been moved to State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation,’’ Nguroje said.

The PPRO also quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, as calling on the people of Numan to be calm and maintain peace.

He said the police chief has assured that the suspect would be prosecuted, if found wanting, adding that the police will never relent until justice was done to everyone in the state. (NAN)