Cattle Rustling: Wanted Adamawa councillor reports self to police

Heavily Armed Policemen
Heavily Armed Policemen (Photo: thenationonline)

The councillor who was declared wanted over alleged cattle rustling and other criminal activities in Adamawa has finally reported himself to the police in Numan Local Government Area of the state.

Makana Ngari, representing Vulpi Ward, was accused of involvement in illegal deals and cattle rustling in violation of his oath of office.

Suleiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adamawa Police Command, told journalists Thursday in Yola that the suspect has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

“The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the Councillor representing Vulpi Ward in Numan Local Government Area has submitted himself to police.

“The Councillor was earlier declared wanted by the Adamawa State Government, following allegations of taking part in criminal activities.

“He submitted Himself to police in Numan and had since been moved to State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation,’’ Nguroje said.

The PPRO also quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, as calling on the people of Numan to be calm and maintain peace.

He said the police chief has assured that the suspect would be prosecuted, if found wanting, adding that the police will never relent until justice was done to everyone in the state. (NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.