Adamawa govt declares councillor wanted for alleged cattle rustling

Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri (Photo Credit: channelstv)
Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri (Photo Credit: channelstv)

The Adamawa State Government on Wednesday declared the councillor representing Vulpi Ward in Numan Local Government Council, Makana Enan Ngari, wanted for alleged cattle rustling.

The councillor was accused of involvement in illegal deals and cattle rustling in violation of his oath of office.

The Press Secretary to the State Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, announced the development in a statement in Yola on Wednesday.

He, however, did not give further details of the allegations against Mr Ngari.

“The action is coming at a time government has succeeded at stabilising the area after the incessant attacks on villages along the borders of Adamawa and Taraba,” he said, warning that the government would “not hesitate to deal with anyone found wanting no matter his position,” the governor’s spokesperson said.

READ ALSO: Gov. Fintiri inaugurates 15 new permanent Secretaries

“Government is appealing to both headers and farmers not to take the law into their hands, but allow the law to take its course as government is doing everything possible to ensure that peace prevails between farmers and herders and all law-abiding citizens.

“A responsible government will not sit back and watch criminals destroy the hard-earned peace it has been able to achieve.

” His Excellency is appealing to residents of the state to help the government towards building a just and egalitarian society where peace and tranquillity exists,” he concluded.

