Gombe records first COVID-19 death

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya
The Gombe State Government on Monday announced the state’s first coronavirus death.

The chairman of the state task force on COVID-19, Idris Mohammed, disclosed this during the daily briefing on the activities of the task force.

He said the deceased, a 50-year-old, who had high blood pressure died around 4 p.m. on Sunday from complications related to the COVID-19.

According to him, the deceased concealed his health status “but the task force’s attention was called by a neighbour to the deceased who noticed that he was seriously ill upon his return from Bauchi”.

He said his samples were taken and they returned positive, after which he was rushed to an isolation centre at Kwadon Infectious Diseases Hospital for treatment.

“However, his condition deteriorated on Sunday, when he developed a stroke on one side of his body. He was rushed in an ambulance to the COVID-19 ICU at the Specialist Hospital, Gombe where he passed on around 4 p.m,” he said.

Mr Idris said the state currently has 118 active cases of COVID-19 from 1,168 tests conducted.

