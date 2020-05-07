Serving Army Major appointed Emir of Kaura-Namoda

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the appointment of Sanusi Muhammad as the new Emir of Kaura-Namoda.
A statement by Zailani Bappa, media aide to the governor, said that the appointment followed a recommendation by the area’s traditional council.
It said that the 40-year-old new monarch, who would succeed his father, Muhammad Asha, who died last week, is a serving major in the Nigerian Army.
Mr Asha had served as emir for 15 years and died after s brief illness. He was aged 71.
The statement quoted the governor as congratulating the new appointee and wishing him success in his new task. (
NAN)
ABA/OIF/ETS
Coronavirus Quiz:
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.