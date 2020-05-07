Serving Army Major appointed Emir of Kaura-Namoda

ARMY: Nigerian Soldiers (Army) on duty. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian]
Nigerian Soldiers on duty. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian]

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the appointment of Sanusi Muhammad as the new Emir of Kaura-Namoda.

A statement by Zailani Bappa, media aide to the governor, said that the appointment followed a recommendation by the area’s traditional council.

It said that the 40-year-old new monarch, who would succeed his father, Muhammad Asha, who died last week, is a serving major in the Nigerian Army.

Mr Asha had served as emir for 15 years and died after s brief illness. He was aged 71.

The statement quoted the governor as congratulating the new appointee and wishing him success in his new task. (NAN)

