Borno governor appoints new Shehu of Bama

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum [PHOTO: Thecable.ng]
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum [PHOTO: Thecable.ng]

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Monday appointed Umar Ibn Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi as the new Shehu of Bama.

Mr Kyari is the eldest son of the late Shehu who died last week in Maiduguri, a government statement said.

The late monarch, Kyari Elkanemi, died on April 27 in Maiduguri where he fled to about six years ago after Boko Haram took over his domain.

But the governor has instructed the new monarch to remain in Bama and not in Maiduguri where his father lived during the last years of his rule.

The governor in the letter signed by him said the new monarch, a businessman, was appointed based on the recommendations of the Bama kingmakers.

The Secretary to the Borno State Government, Usman Jidda, presented the letter to Mr Kyari on behalf of the governor at the Shehu’s palace in Bama on Monday afternoon.

“I am directed by His Excellency to direct you to remain in Bama so that you can give a sense of belonging to the people, your role as a leader is very crucial and principal to the establishment of civil authorities in Bama.

READ ALSO: Abba Kyari burial workers identified; to be isolated – Abuja Official

“Your appointment was based on your proven integrity impeccable record of service to the people of Bama Local Government, and in particular service to humanity in general.

“Your royal highness sir, this appointment is conferred on you by the executive Governor of Borno State, you are hereby expected to exhibit a high sense of justice, equity, fairness to all people of Bama.

The Kaigama of Bama, Baba Kaigama, who responded on behalf of the new monarch, conveyed the emir’s gratitude to Governor Zulum “for choosing Shehu Umar as the new emir of Bama.”

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.