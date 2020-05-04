Two killed as gunmen attack Adamawa community

Unknown gunmen have attacked Toungo town in southern part of Adamawa State, killing at least two people, residents and police said.

One resident said as many as four people were killed.

“There is fear everywhere,” a trader in the area who did not want to give his name said.

He said the suspected “bandits” blocked road and killed people travelling along that route.

“One of the four killed, a staff of Toungo Local Government Council, was on his way back from a village market,” the trader said.

The spokesperson for Adamawa, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the attack but said two people died “instantly”.

He said “bandits” waylaid some travellers and killed two instantly.

“On hearing the attack, police swung into action for manhunt of the bandits,” he said. “We are on the top of the situation.”

Toungo lies on the border between Nigeria and Cameroon and cross-border attacks have been common in the area in recent years.

