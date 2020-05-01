May Day: Kwara workers demand implementation of N30,000 minimum wage

Related News

Workers in Kwara State, under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have demanded the immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage to its workers.

Since the state government set up the minimum wage implementation committee in January 2020, nothing significant has been achieved, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

The 13-man committee was given three weeks to work and give the government directions, with recommendations that would assist it to successfully implement the new minimum wage, which it did.

Meanwhile, the workers’ unions in the state have protested the non-implementation on several occasions but the agitations were met with promises from the governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Nevertheless, in its May Day speech, the NLC stated that the implementation must be done in the face of economic hardship as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by its Kwara Chapter Chairman, Issa Ore, on Friday in Ilorin.

The union also sought the implementation of the new wage alongside other demands pending before the state government.

“In the face of the hardship which Nigerians are currently going through as a result of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its effects on the economy, we want to appeal to the state government to ensure the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for workers,” Mr Ore said.

The labour leader, however, charged workers in the state to abide by all precautionary measures listed by experts and government to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

READ ALSO:

In compliance with the measures to contain the spread, Mr Ore said the state chapter had decided to observe this year’s May Day celebration in a low key.

He urged all workers to stay at home in addition to observing physical and social distancing.

The union leader saluted the perseverance of workers, market women, artisans, transporters, pensioners and the general public on the economic hardship imposed on them by the effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

While commending the state government for being proactive in rolling out measures to contain the spread of the disease, he noted that the state has slowed down the spread of the virus.