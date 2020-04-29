Ex-Borno governor, Muhammed Goni, is dead

A former governor of Borno State, Muhammed Goni
A former governor of Borno State, Muhammed Goni

A former governor of Borno State, Muhammed Goni, is dead.

Mr Goni, who was the first democratically elected governor of Borno State, died in his 80s.

A close family source who confirmed the passing of the elder statesman said he died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

A relative of the former governor, Lawan Kareto, who is a serving member of the Borno State executive council, also confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on phone.

“We have lost our beloved elder this evening,” he said.

“We thank God for the good life he has had. Living to become 80 plus is not a small blessing from Allah. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mr Goni was elected governor of Borno in 1979. He governed the state until 1983 when he lost his second term bid.

Considered by many as one of the best governors of the state, Mr Goni continued to enjoy the respect and admiration of the people for his past glory.

He contested for the governorship of Borno state in 2011 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and lost the keenly contested election to former governor Kashim Shettima, now a senator.

His burial arrangement has not been announced.

