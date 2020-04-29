Adamawa governor loses mother

Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri (Photo Credit: channelstv)
Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri (Photo Credit: channelstv)

The Adamawa State government has announced the passing of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s mother, Fatimah Umaru, at the age of 68.

The state government announced Mrs Umaru’s death in a statement by the press secretary to the governor, Humwashi Hunohashi, on Wednesday.

Mr Hunohashi said the governor’s mother died while undergoing treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

“Her death at this critical moment creates a huge vacuum not only for the immediate family but the entire state,” Mr Hunohashi said

He described the deceased as a strong pillar in her community, a disciplinarian, and devout Muslim.

“The governor has taken the death in his stride and has asked for prayers by all for God to grant the departed peace and the fortitude by the family to bear the great loss,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.