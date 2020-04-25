Gombe prepares 10-year development plan

Related News

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday constituted a steering committee for the preparation of the state’s 10-year development plan.

Headed by the deputy governor, the steering committee is saddled with the mandate of giving general direction to the process of plan preparation, approval, and implementation.

It is also to evolve an effective coordination of all the MDAs for the smooth conduct of exercises of plan development and implementation, and to determine its own mode of operations for the success of the assignment.

It is also to engage widely with the public; the political class, traditional institution, private/ business sector, civil society organizations, labour unions, religious organizations, professional bodies, women and youth groups and all relevant stakeholders in the state for the purpose of the plan document.

Other areas of the committees’ mandate include; to undertake any activity that will facilitate the success of the development plan as well as to coopt individuals and organisations into the committee for an effective and all inclusive plan.

In his address at the inaugural meeting of the committee, the Deputy Governor, Manassah Jatau, noted that the preparation of the plan was in line with the strategic vision of the present administration to put the state on a solid development platform through a coordinated and orderly development strategy.

“Distinguished members, the 10- year development plan is intended to serve as a pathway for the state to be on an accelerated development trajectory. The process for the preparation of the document will be participatory with the Ministries,Departments and Agencies (MDAs) driving the process in collaboration with sector stakeholders and development partners.”

The deputy dovernor further explained that the Gombe State Development Plan is predicated on facilitating longer term visioning for the state’s development planning and policy making, sustained long-term response to findings of the 2019 Gombe State Needs Assessment: and support the basis for the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework. (MTEF).

He said, the 10-Year Development Plan is also expected to be in line with overall national development priorities, existing state sectoral plans and the Sustainable Development Goals( SDGs).

The deputy governor explained that the plan will strive to deploy a holistic approach that will positively impact on all the people of the state by setting a clear engagement framework with the Nigerian state in the areas of security of lives and property, equal distribution of resources, good health and education amongst others.

He urged members of the committee to consider the assignment as an opportunity to be part of building a prosperous future for current and future generations.

Members of the steering committee include the Secretary to the State Government, Emir of Gombe, Commissioners of Finance, Health, Education, Water Resources, Women Affairs, Youth and Sports, Environment, Works and Transport, Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Energy and Mineral Resources.

Others are Commissioners of Commerce,Trade and Industry, Agriculture, Special Adviser, Budget, Planning and Development Partners Coordination, Lead Consultant, Representative of Civil Society Organisations, Representative of Development Partners while Permanent Secretary, Budget,Planning and Development Partners Coordination serves as Secretary.