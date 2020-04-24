Seven health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Borno

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum [PHOTO: Pulse.ng]
The Borno State Commissioner for Health, Salihu Kwaya-Bura, has said seven health workers tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Mr Kwaya-Bura, who is also the Secretary of the Borno High Powered Response Team on Convid-19, made this known on Friday in Maiduguri while giving an update on the COVID-19 in pandemic in the state.

He said the state recorded 15 cases including two deaths.

“145 contacts of the confirmed cases have been traced and are being monitored.

“We received nine alerts from the public; seven were investigated and none is worthy of follow up while two are still being investigated,” Mr Kwaya-Bura said.

He commended the sacrifice and level of compliance shown by the public on the second day of the lockdown, saying the committee was considering modifying the lockdown in the spirit of Ramadan.

“We want to see how we can allow those selling ice water, bean cake, tea and bread to operate within their wards so that people can break their fast,” Mr Kwaya-Bura said.

(NAN)

