Coronavirus: UN reacts to death of Borno health worker

Related News

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said the humanitarian health worker that died in Borno State after contracting coronavirus, “paid the ultimate price.”

A French based not-for-profit mission in Nigeria, Medicins Sans Frontieres, (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, on Sunday, confirmed the death of one of its workers, Babangida Buba, an anaesthetic nurse, after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Borno State government has since placed a movement restriction on all the entry points to the state, but there are no restrictions in the metropolis for now.

In reaction to the incident, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, expressed condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues who are all deeply affected by the loss.

He said the nurse had no travel history outside of Borno State and made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I am very saddened to confirm the death of a health worker on 18 April who had contracted the new coronavirus disease COVID-19. Our sincerest condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues who are all deeply affected by the loss,” Mr Kallon said.

“Despite the risks, this Nigerian health worker was devoting his life to treating vulnerable internally displaced persons who have lost everything during the conflict raging in the north-east.

The death of the aid worker still remains the only confirmed fatality case of coronavirus in Northeast Nigeria; while Bauchi State leads the region with seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from NCDC on April 19.

Measures to Stop the Spread

Mr Kallon also disclosed that it would be partnering with the federal government and state government to trace persons who had come in contact with the deceased nurse, to bolster measures to prevent the spread of the virus and protect IDPs and communities in Borno State.

The global agency had also expressed concerns over the state of congested camps, saying the camps are at higher risk of a massive spread if the virus strikes any of its IDPs in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

According to him, nearly 8 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian aid in the conflict-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, with many depending on assistance to survive.

“Aid organisations, under the lead of the World Health Organisation (WHO), are working closely with the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Borno State Government, the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, to trace anyone whom the nurse may have been in contact with in Borno State, and to bolster measures to prevent the spread of the virus and protect IDPs and communities in Borno State.

“The humanitarian community reaffirms it is working closely with Nigerian authorities. Together, all actors are doing their utmost to reinforce protection and prevention measures against COVID-19.”

READ ALSO:

Mr Kallon also said quarantine facilities are being set up by aid workers at all points of entry from neighbouring countries.

“Aid workers are following NCDC guidance and all staff that arrived from abroad before the airport shut down have gone into self-isolation. Humanitarian actors have adapted their way of working to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Quarantine facilities are being set up across the state by aid workers, in support of Borno State authorities, and particularly at all points of entry from neighbouring countries. A COVID-19 treatment facility and a testing laboratory have been established in Maiduguri and a second treatment facility is being developed.

“Humanitarian actors are installing hand-washing stations and ensuring supply of clean water in IDP camps and vulnerable communities, as well as distributing soap and chlorinated solution where water is not readily available.

“Functional health facilities, especially in remote locations in Borno State, are scarce and over 3 million people urgently need food assistance. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many areas in Nigeria, it is essential for the most vulnerable to continue receiving humanitarian aid, including water and soap or substitute solutions.

“Out of respect and consideration for the family and the IDPs, the humanitarian community in Nigeria is asking the general public, including the media, to refrain from sharing any COVID-19 related information that is not confirmed by the NCDC, the Ministry of Health or WHO. The spread of misinformation may put the vulnerable people and aid workers at risk.”

The region has, over the years, been roped with a series of ongoing crises by an extremist Islamic group, Boko Haram, which has claimed the lives of over 35,000 persons and displaced nearly 2.4 million people in the Lake Chad Basin, since the beginning of the conflict in 2009, according to the UN.