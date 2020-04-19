Coronavirus: Borno govt speaks on controversial death

The Borno State Government has confirmed the death of an unnamed man whose passing at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital had earlier sparked panic that he died of COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Umar Kadafur, who heads the state’s committee on the control of coronavirus, had while briefing the press on the matter, said the cause of his death has not been officially confirmed.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the unnamed health official working with an international aid agency died at the teaching hospital two days after he was brought in from Gwoza local government in critical condition. Medical personnel at the hospital said the patient who died at the male medical ward was symptomatic.

Mr Kadafur said, “the blood sample (of the deceased) has been taken and the result has been communicated to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) who are mandated to make a statement on that.

“But as a committee, we are working and reviewing things in the town so for now, I assure you that if there is anything from the outcome of the NCDC, we will make it public.”

On claims that the man who came from Pulka IDP camp in Gwoza local government had shown symptoms of the COVID-19 before he died, the deputy governor said “I have to caution our press when it comes to COVID-19.

“You are supposed to run a test and there is a lot of processes involved. So if you are not a member of that team, you cannot preempt a result without official confirmation.

“What we are saying now is that we have a patient who had passed away and that the patient is tested but the result is sent to NCDC that they can send us an official confirmation.”

However, the deputy governor said regardless of the outcome of the result from the NCDC, the committee “has evaluated a lot of things, we have started putting our house together in the events of any outbreak.”

Mr Kadafur said despite the total movement restriction placed on all entry points to the state, “there were no restrictions in the metropolis for now.

“If there is a need to do so, we will do that but for now, we only have the Interstate lockdown into the state.”

He called on the residents to “adhere strictly to rules especially the social distancing advice and safe hygiene practice.”

Borno State has not recorded any case of the new coronavirus so far.

