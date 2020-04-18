Borno governor mourns Abba Kyari

Related News

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Saturday expressed shock over the passing of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, who died after contracting the COVID-19.

Governor Zulum said Me Kyari, whose passage attracted divided reactions across the country, was “a patriotic good man misunderstood by many Nigerians.”

Similarly, Borno senator, Muhammed Ndume, has also joined many Nigerians to mourn the late chief of staff.

Mr Kyari, a Kanuri native of Borno State, died 25 days after he tested positive for the new coronavirus disease. He died in while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Lagos.

Mr Zulum, who was attending a function at the Gamboru-Ngala border community when he received the sad news, cut short his engagement, a statement by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, said.

“We have lost one of our own, Alhaji Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the President,” Governor Zulum said in the statement.

“It is a big loss for us because Borno has just lost a rock. I was really shocked by the news of his demise. I last spoke with him [exactly] weeks ago and he was in good spirit.

“I share the grief of his immediate family, His Excellency, Mr President, and the Presidency as well as his larger family, the people of Borno state.

“Alhaji Abba Kyari was a good man that was misunderstood by many people and whatever it is, his appointed time has come and every human will one day die, no matter how long we live and for this divine reason, good people or those with wisdom, do not celebrate the death of anyone.

READ ALSO:

“I urge all of us here to pray for one of our own. Someone who was sincerely passionate about the fight against Boko Haram towards peace-building and restoration in Borno state, the northeast, and Nigeria.”

Kyari dies when he is most needed – Ndume

Reacting to the death of his Borno kinsman, Mr Ndume said he was left shocked when he received the sad news.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES via Whatsapp message, Mr Ndume “commiserates with the family, the Presidency, the people of Borno and the nation at large.”

While calling on all bereaved to submit the development wholly to the will of God, Mr Ndume described Mr Kyari’s death as “shocking.” Adding that late “Kyari’s wise counsel will be missed at such trying times.”

“The loss of Malam Kyari who died in active service is a national tragedy and his innumerable contribution to nation-building will always be remembered.”