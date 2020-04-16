COVID-19: Why we can’t declare total lockdown in Bauchi state – Gov. Mohammed

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State tested positive to COVID-19[Photo: Bussiness Day]
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State [Photo: Bussiness Day]

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says the government cannot afford to impose a total lockdown in the state because the people must eat.

Mr Mohammed said this in Bauchi while commiserating with traders of Musa Lawal market on the inferno that destroyed some shops and property worth millions in the market.

He explained that the government would, however, enforce a minimal lockdown and urged the people to observe social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

“On behalf of the government of Bauchi State, we came to commiserate with you over this monumental loss in this Musa Lawal market, which is one of the biggest markets in Bauchi.

“I understand that about 17 shops have been burnt and one life was lost; the state government will take steps to cushion the effects of the losses by bringing some palliatives immediately, so that the traders will go back to business.

“I want to seize this opportunity to tell you that COVID-19 is a reality, I just came out of it and it is not a joke.

“I urge you to continue to exercise social distancing as we are going to enforce minimal lockdown, but we cannot afford total lockdown because people must eat,” he said.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: How Nigerian govt is fighting fake news – Lai Mohammed

Mr Mohammed who said God tested his faith with COVID-19, revealed that he had ordered the complete closure of all borders leading to the state to deny index cases from entering the state.

“I want to place on record that Bauchi has closed all its borders and they will remain closed.

“If we have 20 cases in Kano, be sure we have to really man our borders to make sure no goods or persons come from Kano and nobody from your market goes to Kano.

“And of course, we too are not going to Gombe, Yobe, Jos, or Taraba; we should try to exist alone by ourselves,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.