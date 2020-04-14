Coronavirus: Amidst criticisms, Bauchi governor stops deduction from workers’ salaries

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State [Photo: Bussiness Day]

Amidst widespread criticisms, the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has reversed an earlier plan to deduct workers’ salaries to fund the fight against coronavirus.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier on Tuesday reported how many residents angrily criticised the plan.

The deputy governor and chairman of Bauchi state Task Force on COVID-19, Bala Tela, last week announced the plan, saying workers’ pay will be charged for the next three months.

According to the deputy governor, the committee got the approval of the government to deduct certain percentages from all workers, including the cabinet appointees and junior staff.

Many workers who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES denounced the plan, saying they were not consulted.

Amidst widespread criticisms, Gov Mohammed said he had directed the accountant-general to halt the deductions.

Mr Mohammed announced this Tuesday while inaugurating the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee, according to a statement by his media assistant, Lawal Muazu.

“I was told by the Head of Civil Service and the organized labour in the state that workers will contribute a percentage from their salaries to support our campaign against the spread of coronavirus, but later, some workers complained that the government forced them, which is not true,” the statement said.

“With this development, I directed the Accountant General and the Head of Civil Service to stop deductions of any amount from the salaries of workers; whoever wants to contribute as part of corporate social responsibility can meet the State Task Force.”

