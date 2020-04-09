Bauchi governor recovers from COVID-19

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State tested positive to COVID-19[Photo: Bussiness Day]
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said he has recovered from COVID-19.

This comes a fortnight after the governor’s office said he has contracted the infection. He was the state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Mr Mohammed expressed his joy on Twitter Thursday evening, writing: “Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative.”

“I thank you all for your prayers & support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises & thanks be to Allah – the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi.”

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Governor Baba Tela denied reports that Mr Mohammed had tested negative to COVID-19, saying they were all “rumours of social media.”

Mr Mohammed has now joined a list of people who have recovered from COVID-19, a deadly respiratory infection that has affected over 276 in Nigeria, killing six.

Because the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is yet to make an official announcement, the recovery figure in the country remains 44 as of April 8.

Bauchi, a state in northeastern Nigeria, has eight confirmed cases, but Mr Tela said authorities were tracing 305 contacts.

“The contacts listed on our record are 305 and all of them have been contacted and their blood samples were taken,” Mr Tela said on Monday.

