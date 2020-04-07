JUST IN: Abducted brother of Bauchi governor regains freedom

Brother of Bauchi Governor Regains Freedom
Brother of Bauchi Governor Regains Freedom

Adamu Mohammed, a brother of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has regained freedom from his abductors.

The victim, popularly called Yaya Adamu, was kidnapped on March 25.

The Chief of Staff to the Bauchi governor, Ladan Salihu, shared clips of Mr Mohammed’s reunion with his family Tuesday evening.

Another family member who confirmed the release also shared photographs of Mr Mohammed’s moments with his family members and sympathisers.

The abduction occurred on March 25 at a local shop Mr Mohammed frequents.

The unknown gunmen swooped on their target and left without any resistance.

Bauchi police spokesperson, Kamal Darri, had told PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers did not immediately make contact for any ransom.

This newspaper is unable to ascertain if ransom was eventually paid before the man’s release from his abductors
Attachments area

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.