Two suspected COVID-19 patients test negative in Taraba

Taraba State on map
The Taraba State Government says the two patients suspected of being infected with COVID-19 have tested negative to the virus.

The state Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, Innocent Vakkai, said this while giving an update on the effort in the fight against the virus on Tuesday in Jalingo, the state capital.

He said the samples of the two persons which were sent for the test turned out to be negative.

“We have no positive case of coronavirus in the state and we hope to maintain this status,” he said.

He said the state government had distributed hand sanitisers and other personal protective equipment to medical centres and other facilities in the state.

Mr Vakkai called on well-meaning people of the state to make voluntary donations to complement the government’s effort in the fight against the pandemic.

He also urged residents to continue to maintain social distancing and to observe proper hygiene by washing their hands regularly with soap under running water to stop the spread of the virus

The state government had placed a ban on inter-state travels and gatherings of more than 20 persons in the state.

(NAN)

